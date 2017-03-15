Controx Hires Key Account Manager for Western U.S.

Todd Hammer now handles sales and support of their circular blades and cutting tools in 11 states.

Controx Inc. (Springfield, OH) recently added longtime industry veteran Todd Hammer as their key account manager for the Western U.S. He brings over 30 years of experience in manufacturing, management, machine tool sales and applications experience to this newly-created position. He will assist high volume users of circular blades and cutting tools in the states of WA, OR, CA, NV, UT, AZ, CO, NM, KS, OK, and TX, to achieve longer tool life and greater profitability.

These circular blades and cutting tools, which are used in diverse industries, include special tooling for machining fasteners and medical parts, tooling for the depaneling of PCBs, honeycomb milling systems for the machining of lightweight parts used in commercial and military aircraft, and also in spacecraft. “Helping users improve their processes and profitability has always come naturally for me,” said Hammer, a longtime member of the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE; Diamond Bar, CA). “I’m eager to contribute to our 100-year legacy of assisting shops in a wide range of industries to enhance their performance.”

“Our customers serve many industries and each has unique challenges and opportunities,” said Christopher Meier, the president of Controx. “Whether those challenges can be met with standard parts or custom tooling, Todd’s vast knowledge in process improvement and applications experience, coupled with his customer focus, will be a great help to our customers and channel partners. Whether assisting them in the machining of specialty fasteners, medical parts or depaneling of PCBs, or processing honeycomb materials for the aerospace or spacecraft industries, there are many challenges in this territory and we’re excited to have him on board.”

www.controx.com