Full Grip Jaws Securely Hold Workpieces for Virtually Any Application

Full grip pie jaws from Dillon Manufacturing reduce distortion and provide more friction for drive during turning operations. They are available to mount either manual or power chucks.

Full grip jaws from Dillon Manufacturing, Inc. (Springfield, OH) are available from 6 in to 24 in diameter, with heights of 2 in, 4 in and 6 in, and metric sizes from 140 mm to 630 mm diameter that completely grip workpieces, holding them firmly in place to maintain repetitive accuracy during high speed machining operations. Available in 356-T6 cast aluminum for a lightweight solution that affords excellent corrosion resistance and good machinability, or 6061 cast iron for a durable long-lasting solution, or 1018 CR steel for a heat-treatable, easily weldable solution. These pie jaws reduce distortion and provide more friction for drive during turning operations.

With close tolerances and concentricity easily maintained, they are ideal for applications such as valves, cylinders, specialty wheels and gears, housings and enclosures, adaptors and connectors, aluminum and steel shells, flanges, retainer rings, and thin-walled parts such as automotive smog control air pump rotors, gas turbine parts, thin-wall tubing and cylinder liners for diesel engines and more. These full grip top jaws are available to mount either manual or power chucks. They typically ship within one week (maximum) from order. All of these jaws are made in the U.S.

