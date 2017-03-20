How to Guard Warehouse Rack from Fork Truck Impact

Wilgard XT, MT, and LT structural steel end-of-aisle rack protectors from Wildeck guard against fork truck impact at rack aisle corners in busy storage facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers.

Wildeck, Inc. (Waukesha, WI), a manufacturer of material handling equipment and safety products, has announced a new family of structural steel end-of-aisle rack protectors to guard against fork truck impact at rack aisle corners in busy storage facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers:

Wilgard® XT Rack Protectors are extra tough and have been designed for heavy-duty rack protection in high traffic areas.

Wilgard MT Rack Protectors are designed for medium-duty rack protection and can provide an adequate barrier to forklift impact in everyday use.

Wilgard LT Rack Protectors are intended for lighter-duty rack protection and provide a low-cost alternative to no rack protection at all.

The company will introduce this new family of end-of-aisle rack protectors in Booth S-1012 at ProMat 2017, being held April 3-6 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL. “Our new family of rack protectors will allow our users to select the specific level of impact protection that meets their facility safety and budget requirements,” said Hubert Schlegel, the director of marketing for Wildeck. “When compared to plastic molded guards applied directly to rack uprights, these structural steel barriers provide a far superior solution. Wilgard rack protectors are anchored directly to the concrete floor, not to the upright, and can help avoid serious damage by deflecting fork trucks or heavy carts that may cut corners when turning down aisles in a busy warehouse, 3PL, or DC.”

The benefits of these end-of-aisle rack protectors include:

Made-in-USA quality increases safety in warehouses and distribution centers.

Helps avoid rack repairs, injury from falling materials, and costly downtime.

Withstands fork truck impacts to rack uprights and avoids damage to expensive inventory.

XT, MT, and LT designs permit user to choose the level of protection their budget allows.

Available as individual “Right-” or “Left-Side” rack protectors, or as a unitized “Double-Headed” protector that guards the entire rack width.

Quick and easy to install with the included anchor bolts.

According to the company, users no longer need to waste time shopping for the best safety product “deals.” Instead of simply offering one product, Wildeck has responded to feedback from customers whose needs and budgets are not all the same. “It’s no longer one choice,” added Schlegel. “The choice belongs with the user, and now they have three. What a concept!”

Wildeck, Inc. is a subsidiary of Holden Industries, a 100 percent employee-owned company, and a member of MHI (Material Handling Industry Association), MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association), FMA (Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International), and NAEC (National Association of Elevator Contractors). They are the largest manufacturer of safety guarding products, structural steel mezzanine platforms, manual and automated vertical lifts (VRCs), and rideable material lifts (RMLs) in North America, with a complete line that also includes industrial rolling ladders, custom-designed work platforms and other high access products.

These products improve supply chain productivity and provide additional capacity, efficiency and safety in manufacturing plants, warehouses, distribution centers, and many other facilities. They are sold through a dedicated and experienced network of customer-service-oriented dealers and systems integrators nationwide.

Wildeck, Inc., 405 Commerce Street, Waukesha, WI 53186, 262-549-4000, info@wildeck.com, www.wildeck.com.