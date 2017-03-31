High Speed Door Operates Around Combustible Dusts

The LiteSpeed HZ high speed door from Rite-Hite has a Class II, Division 2 listing from UL, carrying a Group Code G and Temperature Code 6 – a listing that means it can safely operate in facilities where combustible dusts are not normally in the air, but can be present.

The LiteSpeed™ HZ high speed door from Rite-Hite (Milwaukee, WI) is one of only two doors in the industry that is UL listed for hazardous rated environments. Their FasTrax is the only other door with this distinction. The LiteSpeed HZ has a Class II, Division 2 listing from UL, carrying a Group Code G and Temperature Code 6 – a listing that means it can safely operate in facilities where combustible dusts (such as flour, grain, wood, plastic or chemicals) are not normally in the air, but can be present. All electrical components are enclosed in a UL Type 4X (NEMA) or DustTight enclosure. Those components include photo eyes, encoder, junction box near the motor, and the motor and brake, making this the only door rated as a whole. Its roll-up design translates into a small physical footprint in the workplace and operating speeds of up to 65 in per second.

Using available safety presence sensors, personnel working near the door are likely to avoid a collision. However, if the LiteSpeed Clean is bumped or impacted, its TRUE Auto Re-feed™ will automatically reconfigure the door back on its tracks to eliminate a potential breach in a clean room environment and the downtime and costs associated with repairing a traditional door. In addition to its ability to function well in clean environments, this door also comes with an array of safety features. Most notably, the bottom has soft breakaway that provides a higher degree of protection for product, personnel and equipment. An optional full-width vision panel allows workers to see what’s on the other side of the door. A reversing slack sensor can reverse the door’s course if an obstruction is sensed.

