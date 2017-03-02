Jet Edge has New Engineering Manager

Waterjet systems manufacturer Jet Edge, Inc. (St. Michael, MN) has announced they have promoted Michael Wheeler as the engineering manager. He is responsible for managing all aspects of the company’s engineering including; technical writing, inspection, sales engineering and estimating, research and development and product development.

Wheeler has been their research and development engineer for more than ten years. In that role, he moved product designs forward and engineered new products. He graduated from Michigan Technological University and worked in the auto industry before joining the company’s team in 2006.

“We are thrilled to have him on board as our engineering manager,” stated Doug Nauth, the general manager of Jet Edge. “Our company is one of the few waterjet manufacturers willing to custom engineer solutions and we are able to provide this service in part because of Michael.”

www.jetedge.com