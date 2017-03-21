Powerful Cordless Die Grinder Removes Material Faster

To improve productivity so that users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system, the M18 FUEL ¼ in Die Grinder from Milwaukee Tool is fully compatible with the entire M18 line of more than 125 power tools for cutting, prep, welding and grinding.

By harnessing the power, performance and run-time through M18 FUEL™ technology, Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (Brookfield, WI) introduces their M18 FUEL ¼ in Die Grinder that is capable of removing material faster than a corded grinder and can grind for up to 20 minutes on a single charge. It is ideal for grinding in tight spaces or irregular surfaces, with up to 10X longer motor life that can remove up to 2X more weld than any cordless die grinder on the market for unrivaled productivity that delivers break-through performance. When equipped with an M18 REDLITHIUM™ XC5.0 Battery Pack, this tool provides industry-leading run-time with the ability to grind up to 20 minutes on one charge and remove up to 2X more weld than other cordless die grinders available today. Its POWERSTATE Brushless motor improves the motor life of the tool by up to 10X over the competition.

This die grinder also features the same metal housing and gearing system responsible for delivering the legendary performance and durability found in other Milwaukee high performance corded die grinders. This combination of no wearable components and superior durability means users will have to service their tool less, translating into a much lower cost of ownership. To improve productivity so that users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system, the new M18 FUEL ¼ in Die Grinder is fully compatible with the entire M18 line of more than 125 power tools for cutting, prep, welding and grinding. Its specifications include:

20,000 rpm

Slide Switch, Lock-on

Overload protection

Electronic clutch

Soft Start

Length: 18 in

Weight: 4.7 lb

Five-year warranty

Includes M18 FUEL 1/4” Die Grinder, (2) M18 REDLITHIUM™ XC 5.0 Compact Battery Packs, M12/M18 Multi Voltage Charger, ¼ in collet, wrenches, extra dust cover, and case

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, 13135 West Lisbon Road, Brookfield, WI 53005-2550, 800-729-3878, Fax: 800-638-9582, www.milwaukeetool.com.