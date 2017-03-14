Röhm Names New Global Head of Sales and Marketing

Damiano Casafina is their new chief sales officer and chief marketing officer.

Röhm GmbH (Arnsberg, Germany), parent company of Röhm Products of America (Suwanee, GA), appointed Damiano Casafina as their new head of sales and marketing worldwide, effective February 1, 2017. As chief sales officer (CSO) and chief marketing officer (CMO), he also serves as a member of the company’s executive board.

A seasoned professional with extensive technical know-how and market knowledge, Casafina has a wide network in the machine tool industry. He joined the Röhm group of companies in 2010 as assistant managing director and head of sales of the company’s Swiss subsidiary. In 2014, he assumed the role of managing director, and during his tenure brought many new, high-profile customers to Röhm from the automotive, watchmaking and medical systems industries.

“We are very excited to have Damiano on our executive team,” said Joachim Hümmler, the chief executive officer for Röhm. “He brings great energy and a strong track record selling and marketing our gripping and clamping technologies. He is also highly focused on the satisfaction of our customers and employees, which creates a culture of success.” In his new role, Casafina is committed to strengthening the company’s position as a one-stop clamping and gripping supplier. The company recently expanded their wide range of workholding innovations and automation technology with several new systems that can help customers increase productivity through lights-out and just-in-time manufacturing.

www.rohm-products.com