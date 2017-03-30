Skiving Head Expands Turning Machine Capabilities

The 90 deg Skiving Drilling and Milling Head from Exsys Tool cuts gear patterns faster than conventional gear shaping or broaching methods and generates both internal and external gears with helical profiles as well as gears close to part shoulders without interference.

The new 90 deg Skiving Drilling and Milling Head from Exsys Tool, Inc. (San Antonio, FL) not only provides angled drilling and milling capabilities on turning centers, but also enables the machines to perform gear skiving operations. The new head cuts gear patterns faster than conventional gear shaping or broaching methods and generates both internal and external gears with helical profiles as well as gears close to part shoulders without interference. With conventional live tooling, cutting tools on turning centers can machine parts only from a horizontal position. Thus, the gear skiving operation would require either a dedicated gear skiving machine or a full 5-axis milling and turning machine. This innovative drilling and milling head enables shops to achieve the angled positions necessary for gear skiving and for the creation of integral splines.

This new drilling and milling head operates at spindle speeds of 3,000 rpm and delivers a torque output of 40 Nm. It is also compatible with external coolant supplies. On the Skiving Drilling and Milling Head, set screws adjust head position 45 deg up or down for the system’s full 90 deg range of motion. An operator loosens the set screws, manually sets the position of the head and tightens the screws. This adjustable head is a stand-alone tooling solution and is also PRECI-FLEX® ready. The PRECI-FLEX modular tooling system offers fast, accurate turning machine turret tooling changeovers. The system features a single-base holder and multiple tooling adapters that bring endless possibilities to shops in search of an easy way to boost productivity. While the short, compact design of the PRECI-FLEX ensures maximum torque transmission and rigidity, its conical and flat-face planar interface provides high levels of accuracy and rigidity when using an adapter or a standard ER collet. The interface also makes it easy to mount collets, end mill holders, expanding collet chucks and shrink-fit tooling to the single-base holder.

Exsys also offers EPPINGER BT (bevel torque) and BM (bevel maximum torque) compact spiral bevel gears that bring high torque and maximum efficiency to gear applications that require a high degree of reliability and variability. Also, PE (planetary eco) and PP (planetary precision) planetary gearboxes are available for applications that require low backlash, high efficiency, shock resistance and a high torque-to-weight ratio. BP (bevel planetary) planetary bevel gearboxes combine features of the BT series bevel gearboxes with the pre-stages of PE planetary gearboxes, creating an innovative solution for various applications. HT-type hypoid gearboxes feature a compact, robust design suitable for both specific and highly dynamic applications. EPPINGER also develops and manufactures compact cycloidal high-transmission gearboxes for tool machinery, automation and robotics.

In terms of custom gear-making services, EPPINGER has more than 20 years of experience in developing and manufacturing virtually any type of gear for high-performance bevel gearboxes and ring and pinion gear sets with crown gear diameters ranging from 0.4 mm to 330 mm, depending on the transmission ratio.

Exsys Tool, Inc., 11654 Corporate Lake Boulevard, San Antonio, FL 33576, 352-588-4345, Fax: 352-588-4821, info@exsys-tool.com, www.exsys-tool.com.