Special Taps, Dies, Gages and Apps for Tapping and Threading Jobs

North American Tool introduces their new 2017 color catalog featuring popular special and made-to-order taps, threading dies and thread gages in an easy-to-read format, many of the items can be manufactured and shipped within 24 hours.

North American Tool Corporation (South Beloit, IL) has announced the release of their new comprehensive 2017 Special Taps, Dies and Gages color catalog. This 132-page color catalog is a complete resource guide for users of industrial tapping and threading tools. Featuring popular special and made-to-order taps, threading dies and thread gages in an easy-to-read format, many of the items can be manufactured and shipped within 24 hours. The new catalog offers a complete listing of special taps in decimal-inch and metric sizes, as well as threading dies and thread plug/thread ring gages. Also featured are Tru-Flo™ thread forming taps, solid carbide taps and Carb-I-Sert™ carbide insert taps, Cost Cutter™ combination drill and tap tools, stock TiN (titanium nitride) coated taps, metric taps, pipe taps, coolant-through taps, extension taps as well as tap extensions, acme/buttress/trapezoidal taps, PG Series conduit thread taps, DIN-dimensioned taps, STI (Screw Thread Insert) taps, oversize taps, left-hand taps, and Smart Cut™ tapping/drilling. Thread mills are also available from North American Tool.

The catalog also features a comprehensive engineering section relative to taps and threading applications, along with an overview of the company’s mobile and Cloud Apps: the Thread Tap Designer™, the Thread Tap App™ and the Tap Hole Size Calculator™. These apps provide an array of smart digital solutions when choosing and specifying tooling, simple quote request technology, as well as precise hole size and application recommendations. The Special Taps, Dies and Gages Price List is available online or can be viewed using the Thread Tap App.

North American Tool Corporation, 215 Elmwood Avenue, South Beloit, IL 61080, 815-389-2300, psamuels@natool.com, www.natool.com.