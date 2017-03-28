Welding Product Showcase

Take a closer look at some of the latest advances in welding equipment that might help you increase productivity, improve quality and reduce costs.

For welding equipment supplier profiles, please click here .

Wireless Remotes Increase Productivity, Save Time and Improve Safety

Ideal for construction, shipyards and other industries, the wireless controls on these new welding systems from Lincoln Electric allow operators to adjust welding settings at the arc, eliminate additional control cables and reduce return trips back to the welding power source.

A Wide Range of Advanced Welding and Cutting Equipment

The free WE BUILD-themed 2017 Full-Line Catalog from Miller Electric showcases a wide range of information on welding products, technology and other resources.

Higher Power Fiber Lasers for Thicker Materials and Faster Speed

Four new LF Series fiber laser welders from Amada Miyachi America address thicker materials or increase processing speed for a given application through continuous wave and modulated fiber laser technology, with both single mode and multimode options.

Point-Of-Use Panel Improves Precision, Maintains Purity in Nitrogen and Carbon Dioxide Incubators

The 55S Series Point-of-Use panel from CONCOA controls final line pressure and individual isolation for up to four streams of carbon dioxide and nitrogen.

Controller Integrates Analog Sensors into Digital Resistance Welding Systems

The stand-alone VeriFast MicroView fastener detection system from CenterLine provides simple integration of analog linear position sensing devices into resistance welding systems that require digital I/O.

Successful Gas Tungsten Arc Welding

Unlike the red-tipped thoriated tungsten electrode that contains two percent thoria, blue-tipped MultiStrike tungsten electrodes from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT contain a mix of non-radioactive rare earth elements, eliminating the risk to health posed by thoriated tungsten electrodes.

Advanced Welding Cells for Gearmaking and Automotive Jobs

These new Arnold CNC laser workcells from GMTA are ideal for welding smaller round components and other geometries, including axial and radial seams.