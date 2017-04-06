ETG Signs Deal with Mastercam

Darren Clarke has been chosen to manage the project and is responsible for sales and technical support.

CNC Software, Inc. (Tolland, CT) has partnered with a leading independent machine tools and allied equipment supplier to help them strengthen their commitment to offering a ‘total customer solution’ by announcing a new agreement with them.

Engineering Technology Group (ETG; Wellesbourne, UK), which employs 100 people at their Headquarters in the West Midlands, has signed a deal to sell Mastercam and Cimco software across the UK, providing manufacturers with access to the latest CAM and CNC technology.

It is a relationship that has already proved successful in Ireland, and the Wellesbourne-based company believes it has the potential to generate more than £2m of sales in its first year.

The firm has appointed Darren Clarke as a product manager to support this ambitious plan, and he is responsible for sales and technical support.

“Our strategy is all about delivering total solutions to our customers and this latest agreement takes that approach to an even higher level,” explained Martin Doyle, the managing director of ETG. “Cimco and Mastercam are two of the world’s leading CNC and CAM software providers, and their state-of-the-art packages can be easily integrated into the machine tools that we supply to clients involved in the automotive, aerospace, nuclear, oil and gas, and rail sectors.”

Doyle continued, “They both offer an extensive range of milling and turning packages that are very popular. Mastercam, for example, is the most widely-used CAM system in the world with nearly 250,000 installations. This deal represents a massive opportunity for us, and we have recognized this by appointing a dedicated specialist to manage the roll-out. Darren, who has vast experience in machine tools, is undergoing extensive product training and will be working hard to build the brands and overall awareness throughout 2017.”

ETG works with more than 100 customers every year, supplying turnkey solutions for milling, turning, and automation.

This includes the widest access to Nakamura-Tome, Chiron, Hardinge, Bridgeport, Stama and Quaser machines, with the latest agreement increasing its capability in CAD/CAM software.

Clarke stated, “The next generation of Mastercam and Cimco software packages have been developed to deliver greater speed, automation, and efficiency for all machining jobs. Customers will also enjoy streamlined workflow, improved usability, and greater control. These are fantastic additions to our service offerings and complement the technologies and capabilities of our machines. We are very pleased to be working closely with the Mastercam UK distributor, 4D Engineering, to further enhance Mastercam’s presence in the UK market and enable us to provide the best possible solutions and support for ETG clients.”

