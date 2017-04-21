General Stamping & Metalworks Names New VP

Jeff Zelley is their new vice president of manufacturing.

John Axelberg, the president and owner of General Stamping & Metalworks, Inc. (GSM; South Bend, IN), is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Zelley to vice president of manufacturing for the company. Zelley joined GSM in 2006 at the time of their expansion into Wisconsin and has led the Tomah, WI, satellite location ever since. Under his leadership, Tomah has tripled in size and undergone two building expansions. That facility now employs 50 team members, generating over $10 million in annual revenue.

In his new role, Zelley will lead all manufacturing operations for the company. Working with plant leadership teams in both South Bend and Tomah, he will be responsible for assuring that GSM consistently meets customers’ needs in terms of quality and timely delivery. He will work to assure that the resources of the company, which include people, equipment, and business partners, are deployed in a manner that maximizes efficiency, responsiveness, and competitive position.

Zelley’s background includes experience in the United States Air Force as a staff sargent in charge of electrical-mechanical troubleshooting activities for fighter jet weapon systems and components. In addition to his military experience, He holds an MBA and a BS in Industrial Management from the University of Wisconsin, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, and an AS degree in Mechanical Design from Western Wisconsin Technical College in La Crosse, WI.

In related news, Christopher Ambroziak has also been promoted to controller for the company. Ambroziak joined GSM in 2007 upon graduation from Fordham University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He completed additional coursework in Accounting at Indiana University South Bend, and is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Indiana. Over the past ten years, he has gained experience in all aspects of the company’s accounting and job cost practices, and most recently served as cost accounting manager. In this new role he will lead the accounting team, with responsibility for the accounting operations and external reporting, and will continue to provide analysis of internal manufacturing performance.

In its 95th year of continuous operation by the Axelberg family of South Bend, GSM is a leading provider of manufacturing solutions to progressive OEMs worldwide, offering prototype-through-production solutions across a variety of metal fabricating techniques.

