Gilman Precision Acquires Roller Precision Spindle Repair

This deal doubles the size of Gilman’s spindle repair services and increases their resources for quicker, more efficient repairs.

Gilman Precision (Grafton, WI) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Roller Precision Spindle Repair, owned by John Roller, who will join Gilman’s team as their spindle repair supervisor. This acquisition will double the size of Gilman’s spindle repair services and provide expert knowledge, innovative methods, and additional resources for repairing spindles quickly and more efficiently.

“This venture allows us to combine our knowledge and resources with Gilman to create an industry-leading spindle repair service, housing all personal and equipment under one roof,” said John Roller, who was also the previous chief executive officer of Roller Precision, which previously served southeastern Wisconsin and the Midwest regions for over 20 years as Oetlinger. In the past three years, he purchased the company and set to work with 25 years of personal spindle and machining experience to assist him. Roller Precision has since then improved their evaluation and estimation processes to provide quick turn-around and feedback for their valued users. Common repairs include, but are not limited to, brands such as Mori Seiki, DMG Mori, Mazak, and Kitamura.

In his new role of spindle repair supervisor, Roller will be responsible for overseeing spindle technicians, estimating repairs, and refining the repair, rebuild and refurbishment processes. He will also support Gilman’s business development team through generating repair sales growth and becoming a point-of-contact for transferring contacts. Additionally, this hire provides an opportunity for Gilman to prepare for future growth in the spindle department, and enhance customer care through continuously improving end results. “We are very excited to have Roller Precision join our team,” noted Chris Hetzer, the chief executive officer of Gilman. “Their expertise and attention to detail in spindle repair is a great fit for us.”

www.gilmanprecision.com