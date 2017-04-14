Live On-Site Power Tool and Equipment Demonstrations

Ideal for use at trade shows, open houses and various customer events, the Dynabrade DynaVan can demonstrate high quality Abrasive Belt Tools, Die Grinders, Disc Sanders and Random Orbital Sanders, Bench and Pedestal Grinders, Portable Vacuum and Downdraft Tables.

In Booth 5666, Dynabrade, Inc. (Clarence, NY) will feature their DynaVan that will be demonstrating their line of high quality American-made power tools, including their Abrasive Belt Tools, Die Grinders, Disc Sanders and Random Orbital Sanders. The DynaVan will also be parked outside the Convention Hall. It will be demonstrating over 50 Abrasive Power Tools, Bench and Pedestal Grinders, Portable Vacuum and Downdraft Tables. Various accessories and abrasives will also be shown. The DynaVan features everything needed for live on-site equipment demonstrations and is ideal for use at trade shows, open houses and various customer events. There are currently three DynaVans in operation throughout the United States.

Dynabrade, Inc., 8989 Sheridan Drive, Clarence, New York 14031-1490, 716-631-0100, Fax: 716-631-2073, www.dynabrade.com.