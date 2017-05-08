Custom and Special Live Tooling for the Toughest Cutting Applications

Heimatic can design and build tools to suit specific requirements for all CNC lathes, regardless of application, brand or size, with the same superior quality as their standard tools.

In Booth 5146, Heimatec Inc. (Prospect Heights, IL) will offer custom designed and special live tooling configurations along with their standard tooling line. They can design and build custom tools to suit specific requirements for all CNC lathes, regardless of application, brand or size, with the same superior quality as their standard tools. Known as a tooling industry source for problem solving and tooling application expertise, their tooling experts can work directly with users to design custom tools that solve specific application and manufacturing needs. “A growing portion of our business is centered on custom tools for specific applications,” explained Preben Hansen, the president of Heimatec. “Users bring us their toughest challenges, whether those involve exotic materials, depth of cut, extensions that are needed, rotary table and fixture positioning or other machine tool arrangements. Our engineers work to provide the optimum solution in cutting time, mechanical motion and productivity performance. We offer testing onsite to validate our designs, that’s how confident we are in the ideas we propose.”

Heimatec also manufactures standard live tools, angle heads and multi-spindle drill heads for the most popular machines, including DMG Mori Seki, Doosan, EMAG, Emco, Eurotech, Feeler, Haas, Hardinge, Hurco, Hwacheon, Hyundai, Mazak, Miyano, Murata, Nakamura, Okuma, Samsung, Spinner, Takisawa, Victor Fortune and Yama Seiki. Their North American distribution headquarters is located in Prospect Heights (Chicago), with their world headquarters plus all manufacturing based in Germany.

