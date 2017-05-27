Laser Welding Made Easy

The TruLaser Robot 5020 from TRUMPF provides for easy, cost effective entry into laser welding of simple sheet metal parts to bent profiles and three-dimensional geometry that is commonly produced on machining centers.

From simple sheet metal parts to bent profiles and three-dimensional geometry that is commonly produced on machining centers, the TruLaser Robot 5020 from TRUMPF Inc. (Farmington, CT) provides for easy, cost effective entry into laser welding. Designed for both high volume and high mix environments, this system is an ideal way for manufacturers to seize the quality, strength and speed that laser welding offers in a ready-made, off the shelf solution. Whether it’s the speed and strength of deep penetration welding, the outstanding aesthetic quality of heat conduction welding, or a combination of both, the TruLaser Robot 5020 combined with an extensive support staff and over 20 years of laser welding experience helps ease the transition into laser welding.

The TruLaser Robot 5020 is able to share a laser source via LaserNetwork that allows up to four different machines to use the laser source via optimized delivery of the beam. With this capability, the system provides the most flexible and cost effective entry into laser welding while, at the same time, shortening the payback period for other machines on the network. Once the part is selected and the clamping unit set, a highly productive manufacturing process is the essential next step. With the optional TeachLine control, the machine automatically ensures that the travel path of the robot correctly corresponds to the weld seam of the part, making quick changeover between parts easy and reliable. Options for manual, semi-automatic or fully automatic fixture tables allows the user to choose the most efficient, productive means for presenting the part for welding and to make a better part at a lower cost.

