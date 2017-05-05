Next Generation Immersion Parts Washer

The Ransohoff Lean-Jet RB-1 Gen 4 immersion cleaning system from Cleaning Technologies Group combines spray/immersion, ultrasonics, rotate/rock and heated blow-off drying for a 10 percent increase in production with unlimited flexibility and increased bath life.

In Booth 3328, Ransohoff, a division of Cleaning Technologies Group LLC (Cincinnati, OH), will introduce their newest generation Lean-Jet® RB-1 Gen 4 immersion cleaning system, the next advancement in immersion cleaning that uses a patented washing and rinsing process with a combination of spray/immersion, ultrasonics, rotate/rock and heated blow-off drying. This new design allows for a 10 percent increase in production with unlimited flexibility and increased bath life. The modular design of the new RB-1 allows an additional rinse stage to be easily added to the machine. This new parts washer also features the latest Siemens advanced graphic based controls. This control platform boosts system flexibility for automation integration, process control and data logging, while offering an intuit user interface.

The new RB-1 has many enhancements for easy maintenance, such as larger access doors, larger tank access lids, bolt on air knife, and more. The newly design horizontal loading door is very ergonomic for loading and unloading baskets into the machine. The new RB-1 has a reduced footprint of 47.5 in wide x 70 in deep x 98 in high.

Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC, 4933 Provident Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246, 513-870-1783, dmeton@ctgclean.com, www.ctgclean.com.