Plasma Cutter Provides Highest Power-to-Weight Ratio and High Visibility Display

The Thermal Dynamics Cutmaster 60i handheld air plasma cutting system from ESAB is ideal for small shops and garages, general manufacturing to mobile fabrication, farm/ranch, construction, maintenance and repair, automotive bodies and frames, HVAC and training facilities.

Thermal Dynamics, an ESAB (Florence, KY) brand, have made their new Cutmaster 60i handheld air plasma cutting system available for purchase through traditional and online welding distribution outlets. Cutmaster 60i weighs 37 lb and provides a rated output of 7.6 kW at 50 percent duty cycle at 60A. It produces a recommended cut of 5/8 in, has a maximum sever thickness of 1-1/2 in, and provides the fastest cut speed at any thickness material for its class.

“We have designed this system so that it provides the industry’s highest power-to-weight ratio in its class,” says Michelle Chamberlain, the director of global manual plasma product development at ESAB. “Users will immediately notice the over-sized, high visibility LED display which communicates more information, more clearly, at a glance and from a distance. The display intuitively and instantly provides the necessary feedback to optimize parameter settings and cut quality. It also has a best-in-class ability to hold a longer arc, which especially helps when cutting in awkward positions and for ease-of-use when gouging. Overall, Cutmaster 60i produces the most empowering user experience around, no matter the application.”

The Cutmaster 60i system includes the new SL60QD™ 1Torch that offers a quick disconnect feature enabling selective replacement of either the torch handle assembly or torch leads at a lower cost than replacing both together, a necessity with one-piece torch/lead assemblies. As part of the time-tested 1Torch family with patented SureLok® technology, wear parts are readily available. Cost of ownership is reduced by minimizing the number of wear parts required in inventory, as well as the fewest number of wear parts to replace, facilitating quick changeover at a lower cost.

The gas optimizer technology helps ensure premium cut quality and performance by precisely regulating air pressure, yet it also allows users to manually adjust gas delivery pressure to their liking. When users set amperage, mode of operation, torch type, and add torch lengths to extend cutting reach by an additional 25 ft, 50 ft or 75 ft, the machine uses its color display to provide recommended gas pressure settings, which ensures optimum cutting performance.

“Incorrect gas pressure is a common source of poor cutting performance, and the gas optimizer provides users with the guidance to overcome this issue,” notes Chamberlain. Similarly, a parts end-of-life indicator on the front panel lets users know when it’s time to change consumables so that they can maintain productivity and quality of cut. The front panel also communicates other system information, such as failing to fully tighten the shield cup.

The Cutmaster 60i incorporates a multi-voltage auto-detect feature that enables the unit to automatically connect with primary power from 208V to 480V, 1-phase, 50 Hz or 60 Hz, without any manual relinking. A wide operating voltage enables the unit to deliver consistently stable cutting arc when connected to a generator or dirty power. The unit features power factor correction (PFC) to lower primary amperage draw: it requires 39 amps on 230V primary to deliver full cutting output. “We designed this system for users who work in the shop and in the field,” adds Chamberlain. “The low amperage draw especially benefits small shops and garage users, as they might not have a large breaker like an industrial facility.” Typical users range from general manufacturing to mobile fabrication, farm/ranch, construction, maintenance and repair, automotive bodies and frames, HVAC and training facilities.

Instead of a single handle or a roll cage, Cutmaster 60i boasts an integral four-handle design that makes it easier to lift the unit in and out of storage spaces and carry it around job sites. Passing extensive drop tests on multiple impact points, the handles also add protection, create a slimmer profile for easier storage and give users a way to wrap the work clamp and torch around the unit when moving it. The work cable now uses a standard 50mm Dinse connection for fast set-up and removal. Similarly, the air filter and input power cable can be replaced via easy access on the back panel, simplifying and improving operations from a Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) perspective.

