Universal Vise, Pallet Combination for Quick-Change Machining

Jergens' new 125 mm vise and 96 mm Drop & Lock pallet work ideally together on vertical and horizontal machining centers and significantly open possibilities on five-axis / multi-axis machining centers for increased machining access and the quick changeover of both top tooling and machinable parts.

May 9, 2017

In Booth 5563, Jergens Inc. (Cleveland, OH) will showcase their new 125 mm vise and 96 mm Drop & Lock™ pallet, which offers a universal, quick-change solution. The two work ideally together on vertical and horizontal machining centers and significantly open possibilities on five-axis / multi-axis machining centers for increased machining access and the quick changeover of both top tooling and Machinable parts. The new 125 mm, multi-axis, low-profile, self-centering vise features a compact footprint for broad use on quick-change pallet systems. The vise is constructed from 4100 series steel and precision ground to ensure accuracy and repeatability. With the addition of pull studs, this vise is compatible with products like the Quick-Point system. When used with the new 96 mm Drop & Lock pallet, this vise is completely compatible with all Jergens 5-Axis Fixture Pro® Multi Axis Workholding products.

The 96 mm Universal Drop & Lock pallet is a new pattern that is compatible with popular top tooling such as Makro-Grip® workholding products and Fixture Pro products. The new pallet provides exceptional accuracy, versatility and fast changeovers providing manufacturing efficiency on multi axis machines.

Jergens Inc., 15700 South Waterloo Road, Cleveland, OH 44110-3898, 877-486-1454; Fax: 216-481-6193, info@jergensinc.com, www.jergensinc.com.

