Mold and Die Shops Rank ERP Software

Global Shop Solutions tops the customer satisfaction rating in the 2017 Q1 Automotive Tooling Barometer survey by Harbour Results.

Global Shop Solutions (The Woodlands, TX), a supplier of ERP software for manufacturing companies, achieved the highest customer satisfaction rating in the 2017 Q1 Automotive Tooling Barometer survey that was conducted by Harbour Results, Inc. (Southfield, MI), a consulting firm that helps manufacturers transform their business with custom analysis benchmarking, business assessment, strategic development and operational improvements.

Designed to provide an overview on the current state of the automotive tooling industry, the survey polled mold and die shops on a variety of topics ranging from capacity, utilization and outsourcing trends to ERP systems usage. Global Shop Solutions outperformed all other ERP software, including customized in-house ERP systems, in the customer satisfaction category, with a ranking of 3.83 (out of 5) – well above the average ranking of 3.4.

“The unique operating environments of tooling manufacturers require software companies to be creative,” says the company’s chief executive officer, Dusty Alexander. “Our ERP software offers robust features and functionalities in the modules most used by tool and die companies, including financial, costing/quoting, materials/purchasing and scheduling. It also offers a high degree of customization that allows these specialty manufacturers to easily adapt the software to their specific needs with the goal of simplifying their manufacturing.”

According to the survey, the company’s customers also used more system modules than users of other ERP systems, with 6.2 modules used compared to the industry average of 4.5. “We’re proud to be at the top in the survey from a credible and trustworthy research group like Harbour Results,” added Alexander, “but we’re not satisfied with the numerical rating. Our goal is to achieve 5s across the board with all our users. The manufacturing industry never stops evolving, so we work hard at continually improving our product so our customers can keep up with ongoing changes while staying ahead of the competition.”

