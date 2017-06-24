MSCI Elects New Chairman of the Board
Holman Head intends to put more resources toward issued-based advocacy at the Metals Service Center Institute.
Transformation is underway at the Metals Service Center Institute (MSCI; Rolling Meadows, IL) as the trade association wraps up a year-long visioning process. Among several other initiatives, they are putting resources toward issued-based advocacy, giving voice to the needs of the industrial metals supply chain in Washington and Ottawa. Volunteer leadership at the Institute has also changed: Holman Head, the president and chief operating officer of , O’Neal Industries (Birmingham, AL), has been elected the chairman of the board, effective July 1.
“It’s an honor to take this role,” said Head. “There’s an opportunity now to make a real impact and advocate for change in key issues — such as trade — that have hurt the health of the industrial metals supply chain. I look forward to being an integral part of helping us make sure that the metals industry’s voice is heard.”
Head, a veteran of over 35 years in the metals industry and O’Neal, began his career in inside sales. He rose through the ranks to become the president and chief executive officer of O’Neal Steel and executive vice president of O’Neal Industries in 2009. In 2014, he became president and chief operating officer of O’Neal Industries. He has served as vice chairman of MSCI and now takes over for Richard A. Robinson, the president of Norfolk Iron & Metal Company (Norfolk, NE) who served as chairman for the last two years.
Both Robinson and Head have taken an active role in the association on behalf of the industry, providing testimony before the U.S. Trade Representative on the global steel situation and before the U.S. International Trade Commission addressing trade violations impacting the aluminum industry. New members of the executive committee are:
-
- Vice Chair: William T. Chisholm, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, president and chief executive officer
- Regular Committee Member: John Lamprinakos, Worthington Industries, Inc., Steel Processing, president
New division chairs are:
- Brian Cleveland, Clayton Metals, Inc., president – Division Chair, Aluminum Products
- David Harrold, Alro Steel Jackson, vice president, corporate purchasing – Division Chair, Bar Products
- Arnold Robinson, Norfolk Iron & Metal, Co., chief operating officer – Division Chair, Plates & Shapes
- John T. Simon, Steel Pipe Supply Companies, Inc., executive vice president and chief strategy officer – Division Chair, Tubular Products
- Ken Sotern, EMJ, commodity manager – Division Chair, Specialty Metals
Retiring members of the board of directors:
- John Palesny, Petersen Aluminum Corp., president
Retiring members of the executive committee:
- David Hannah, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., retired former president, chairman and CEO
- Geoff Gilmore, Worthington Steel, president, pressure cylinders division
Retiring members of the product division:
- Ray Bauer, Commercial Metals Company, manager marketing services
- Phil Rizzo, Tufts Grinding, Inc., vice president of sales
- Larry Soehrman, Chicago Tube & Iron Co., vice president, materials management
0 Comments