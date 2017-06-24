MSCI Elects New Chairman of the Board

Holman Head intends to put more resources toward issued-based advocacy at the Metals Service Center Institute.

Transformation is underway at the Metals Service Center Institute (MSCI; Rolling Meadows, IL) as the trade association wraps up a year-long visioning process. Among several other initiatives, they are putting resources toward issued-based advocacy, giving voice to the needs of the industrial metals supply chain in Washington and Ottawa. Volunteer leadership at the Institute has also changed: Holman Head, the president and chief operating officer of , O’Neal Industries (Birmingham, AL), has been elected the chairman of the board, effective July 1.

“It’s an honor to take this role,” said Head. “There’s an opportunity now to make a real impact and advocate for change in key issues — such as trade — that have hurt the health of the industrial metals supply chain. I look forward to being an integral part of helping us make sure that the metals industry’s voice is heard.”

Head, a veteran of over 35 years in the metals industry and O’Neal, began his career in inside sales. He rose through the ranks to become the president and chief executive officer of O’Neal Steel and executive vice president of O’Neal Industries in 2009. In 2014, he became president and chief operating officer of O’Neal Industries. He has served as vice chairman of MSCI and now takes over for Richard A. Robinson, the president of Norfolk Iron & Metal Company (Norfolk, NE) who served as chairman for the last two years.

Both Robinson and Head have taken an active role in the association on behalf of the industry, providing testimony before the U.S. Trade Representative on the global steel situation and before the U.S. International Trade Commission addressing trade violations impacting the aluminum industry. New members of the executive committee are: