ThermTech Adds Another Quench Batch Furnace

ThermTech, Inc. (Waukesha, WI) runs its equipment 24/6, 360 days a year. As the economy continues to pick up, they needed to expand their existing Ipsen atmosphere line to keep up with increased demand. Having received strong performance from the ATLAS atmosphere furnace and ancillary equipment installed in 2015, they recently purchased another integral quench batch furnace from Ipsen USA (Cherry Hill, IL). It be will used for carburizing, carbonitriding and neutral hardening while supporting business from the oil and gas and heavy equipment industries.

“We have worked with several major providers of heat treatment equipment, but they are among the best for providing support after equipment is purchased,” said Mary Springer, the vice president of ThermTech.

Supported by the global Ipsen customer Service (ICS) Team, ThermTech has received installation and startup assistance, as well as dedicated local support for any of their equipment, regardless of the manufacturer. In a shop where every furnace matters and uptime is critical to their success, being able to receive the furnace in a short timeframe was also important.

