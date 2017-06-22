Yaskawa Mexico Names New General Manager

Jorge Cosio now leads their strategic direction, sales growth in Mexico, and the operation of their three facilities.

June 22, 2017

Yaskawa America, Inc., Motoman Robotics Division (Dayton, OH) is pleased to announce that Jorge Cosio has joined them as their general manager of their subsidiary Yaskawa Mexico S.A de C.V., with locations in Aguascalientes, Ags., Apodaca, N.L. and Queretaro. In this position, Cosio will be responsible for the company’s strategic direction and sales growth in Mexico, and for the operation of each of the three facilities.

Cosio brings nearly two decades of experience in industrial automation to the company. Most recently, he was the general manager that oversaw sales, marketing and other operations for ISRA Vision (Queretaro, Mexico), a global leader in machine vision and industrial image processing, including robot vision for automated production. Prior to that, he held several leadership and business development positions with ABB Mexico. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Universidad de las Americas Puebla (UDLA) in 1997.

“Jorge brings strong leadership and solid experience in developing and implementing successful strategies for growth,” said Steve Barhorst, the president and chief operating officer of Yaskawa Motoman. “His industry knowledge and customer focus will help to strengthen our efforts in Mexico.”

www.motoman.com

