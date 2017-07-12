Advertisement

Absolute Machine Tools Names New Chief Operating Officer

David Grega is over the operations of their technical centers in Lorain, and Mason, OH, Livonia, MI, and Elgin, IL.

July 12, 2017

Absolute Machine Tool Inc. (Lorain, Oh) has hired David Grega, as the chief operating officer. He is in charge of the operations of their technical centers in Lorain, and Mason, OH, Livonia, MI, and Elgin, IL.

Grega has a long history in the machine tool industry. He began his career as an apprentice toolmaker for White Machine in North Royalton, OH, then worked selling and servicing machining equipment from a wide selection of manufacturers. In 2001, he opened his own distributorship representing Fadal, Giddings & Lewis, Romi and Yama Seiki. After 15 years he became an engineering manager at DMG Mori Seiki (Cleveland, OH) in charge of assisting the sales, service, and applications engineering departments.

He joined Absolute Machine Tools in May of 2017. “Absolute has always had my highest respect as an importer/distributor,” Grega said, “Joining their team seemed to be a natural fit. I feel right at home working for this solid, family-owned business.”

Steve Ortner, the president and chief executive officer, said, “Our company has always been a solutions provider in the machine tool industry. With his comprehensive experience in the machine tool business, David will play an important role in helping our company develop and provide advanced manufacturing solutions and processes that will add crucial value and maximize productivity for our customers.”

www.absolutemachine.com

