Connecting Multi-Purpose Machine Tools with Robotic Loading Centers

In Booth 1035, Selway Machine Tool Company (Ontario, CA) will display a Eurotech Spinner TTC300 dual spindle/dual turret turning center connected to a Trinity TCL-10 robotic loading center. The compact Eurotech Spinner TTC300 is a simultaneous turning cell with spindle speeds up to 7,000 rpm and 189 Nm torque matched with two 12-station turrets. This small turning center is sure to make some big returns. It will be running a cutting demo programmed by the Autodesk Advanced Manufacturing Group and Selway Applications. To demonstrate the full capabilities of this multi-process turning center, it will be connected with a Trinity TCL-10 turning center loader that features a Fanuc M10iA robot. The TCL-10 can load 18 lb parts from stock size of .375 in to 9 in diameter and .375 in to 10 in long. An open cell design allows for easy access to the CNC machine for quick adjustments and one-off parts.

Also on display will be a compact Matsuura MX-330 5-axis vertical machining center connected to a Trinity MCL-35f robotic loading center. For over 70 years Matsuura has been known for hand-built quality, exceptional performance, low cost of ownership and assured residual value. The MX-330 on display will be outfitted with a high speed 20,000 rpm spindle with 108.4 Nm of torque, a 60-tool chain magazine and a Fanuc G-Tech 31iB touch screen control. It will also be running a cutting demo programmed by Autodesk PowerMill and Selway Applications. It will be integrated with a Trinity MCL-35f robotic loading cell that is outfitted with a Fanuc M20iA-35M robot to load 60 lb parts with 45 to 90 buffer stations, depending on part size. An open cell design allows for easy access to the CNC machine for quick adjustments and one-off parts.

Also on display will be a Hwacheon C1 6 in chucker horizontal turning center with magazine and Y-axis. The C1 is an integrated multiplex turning center that combines the processing capability of a turning center with the processing capability of a machining center obtainable through Y-axis and C-axis control. It can completely manufacture parts with complicated shapes in a single chucking operation. In particular, the standard-fitted magazine’s automatic tool change function enables rapid responses during machining of parts that require many tools. The C1 has been designed to minimize thermal displacement, and the arrangement of units in a heat-symmetrical structure achieves superb thermal stability. A notable feature is the rotary tool module inside the turret, which maintains excellent processing quality even during prolonged operation thanks to a unique cooling system that ensures stable heat control.

Along with machining stability, the C1 comes with a variety of extra features, including an independent orthogonal Y-axis, opposing second spindle, and a tool-mountable magazine. These options enable quick production, process integration, reduced turnaround and low cost, allowing a shop to respond quickly to the market environment that demands high value-added production. With a user-centric architecture, the C1 offers a user-friendly design and a variety of options. Focusing on actual operators, implementation of various special, highly-utilizable functions helps operators to concentrate fully on machining operations and work more safely and efficiently. Based on Hwacheon’s exceptional technological expertise, a wide range of options are available for upgrading performance, ensuring more powerful, fast and precise results.

Selway Machine Tool Company, 4582 E Brickell Privado, Ontario, CA 91761, 714-739-2840, Fax: 714-739-2850, www.selwaytool.com.