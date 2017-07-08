Heule Tool Names New National Sales Manager

In his new role William Hargrove will be responsible for growth and development of the sales force for national accounts throughout North America.

Heule Tool Corporation (Cincinnati, IN) has announced the promotion of William “Bill” Hargrove as their national sales manager. In his new role Hargrove will further the growth and development of the sales force to support national accounts growth throughout North America. He will work closely with independent sales agencies to develop product awareness and application knowledge, find new opportunities, and support all customers.

Hargrove joined the company in 2007 as an application engineer, and was promoted to the senior application engineer in 2010, and as national account manager in 2015. Gary Brown, the president of Heule Tool, announced the promotion noting that, “Bill’s 25 years of experience in programming and tooling of machines, as well as working with manufacturing engineers across a wide spectrum of industries, will be instrumental in developing our sales channel. He’s a natural team-builder, and his key role will be to build strong relationships with independent sales agencies to increase product awareness.”

