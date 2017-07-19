How to Replace Tedious Hand Filing and Sanding

The Dynafile abrasive belt machine from Dynabrade, Inc. (Clarence, NY) grinds, deburrs, blends and finishes normally inaccessible areas on metal, plastic, fiberglass and other composites. Light corner weld removal and blending of welds are typical applications of this tool. The patented abrasive belt tracking system built into every Dynafile provides trouble-free operation. Over 30 different interchangeable contact arms are available for a wide range of applications. This machine uses coated abrasive belts ½ in, ¼ in or 1/8 in wide x 24 in long. Non-woven nylon and cloth polishing belts are also available. This 20,000 rpm tool weighs only 3 lb. Its lightweight, composite housing reduces vibration and is thermal insulated to prevent cold air transmission to the operator's hands. The air motor is also adjustable to the most comfortable throttle lever position.

A line of Dynafile accessories are also available, which include coated, non-woven nylon and cloth polishing belts, Dynaswivel air-line connectors, Dyna-Jet In-Line Blow Guns, Motor Tune-Up Kits, Tool Bench Mounts and more, all made in the U.S.

Dynabrade, Inc., 8989 Sheridan Drive, Clarence, NY 14031-1490, 716-631-0100, www.dynabrade.com.