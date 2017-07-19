Long Tapes with Blade Cleaning System for Large-Scale Measurements

Both the 100 ft and 300 ft Open Reel and Closed Reel Long Tapes from Milwaukee Tool use a Grime Guard blade cleaning system with a wiper that keeps dirt, mud, and other jobsite contaminants out of the housing and internal components of the long tape as its reeled in, providing a much longer life for the tool.

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (Brookfield, WI) continues to rapidly expand their Layout and Measurement offering with the introduction of Open Reel and Closed Reel Long Tapes. Designed from the ground-up to address common user frustrations with long tapes currently available on the market, these new long tapes provide ultimate durability and accuracy. “One of the most frequent concerns with today’s long tapes is their tendency to jam during use due to debris on the blade being taken up into the mechanism. This causes long tapes to fail prematurely and contribute to downtime on the jobsite,” said Brandon Miller, the group marketing manager for Milwaukee Tool. “Our industry-first, patent-pending Grime Guard™ blade cleaning system features a wiper that keeps dirt, mud, and other jobsite contaminants out of the housing and internal components of the long tape as its reeled in, providing a much longer life for the tool.”

To survive the demands of the jobsite, both 100 ft and 300 ft Open Reel Long Tapes include reinforced metal handles and a 3:1 planetary metal gear system that distributes force evenly and puts less stress on internal components to prolong life. Exclusive to the Open Reel Long Tapes is a proprietary blade manufacturing process that combines a steel blade with extruded nylon coating. This design provides 50 percent less stretch for best-in-class accuracy and blade durability resulting in up to 10X longer blade life. The 100 ft Closed Reel Long Tape is constructed of a durable metal frame housing to help protect the tool from drops.

Open Reel Long Tape Options

100 ft Open Reel Long Tape 48-22-5201 ($29.99)

300 ft Open Reel Long Tape 48-22-5230 ($49.99)

*30 m and 100 m Open Reel also available

Closed Reel Long Tape Options

100 ft Closed Reel Long Tape 48-22-5101 ($19.99)

*30 m Closed Reel also available

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, 13135 West Lisbon Road, Brookfield, WI 53005-2550, 800-729-3878, Fax: 800-638-9582, www.milwaukeetool.com.