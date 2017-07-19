Advertisement

Long Tapes with Blade Cleaning System for Large-Scale Measurements

Both the 100 ft and 300 ft Open Reel and Closed Reel Long Tapes from Milwaukee Tool use a Grime Guard blade cleaning system with a wiper that keeps dirt, mud, and other jobsite contaminants out of the housing and internal components of the long tape as its reeled in, providing a much longer life for the tool.

July 19, 2017

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (Brookfield, WI) continues to rapidly expand their Layout and Measurement offering with the introduction of Open Reel and Closed Reel Long Tapes. Designed from the ground-up to address common user frustrations with long tapes currently available on the market, these new long tapes provide ultimate durability and accuracy. “One of the most frequent concerns with today’s long tapes is their tendency to jam during use due to debris on the blade being taken up into the mechanism. This causes long tapes to fail prematurely and contribute to downtime on the jobsite,” said Brandon Miller, the group marketing manager for Milwaukee Tool. “Our industry-first, patent-pending Grime Guard™ blade cleaning system features a wiper that keeps dirt, mud, and other jobsite contaminants out of the housing and internal components of the long tape as its reeled in, providing a much longer life for the tool.”

To survive the demands of the jobsite, both 100 ft and 300 ft Open Reel Long Tapes include reinforced metal handles and a 3:1 planetary metal gear system that distributes force evenly and puts less stress on internal components to prolong life. Exclusive to the Open Reel Long Tapes is a proprietary blade manufacturing process that combines a steel blade with extruded nylon coating. This design provides 50 percent less stretch for best-in-class accuracy and blade durability resulting in up to 10X longer blade life. The 100 ft Closed Reel Long Tape is constructed of a durable metal frame housing to help protect the tool from drops.

Open Reel Long Tape Options

  • 100 ft Open Reel Long Tape               48-22-5201 ($29.99)
  • 300 ft Open Reel Long Tape               48-22-5230 ($49.99)
  • *30 m and 100 m Open Reel also available

Closed Reel Long Tape Options

  • 100 ft Closed Reel Long Tape             48-22-5101 ($19.99)
  • *30 m Closed Reel also available

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, 13135 West Lisbon Road, Brookfield, WI 53005-2550, 800-729-3878, Fax: 800-638-9582, www.milwaukeetool.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
July 16 - 22, 2017
Lincoln Electric Company – Lithia Spring, GA
2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference
July 17 - 21, 2017
Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center – Snowbird, UT
Summer Showcase
July 19 - 20, 2017
Okuma America Corporation – Charlotte, NC
Heller Tech Days 2017
July 26 - 27, 2017
Heller Machine Tools – Troy, MI
Milltronics USA Open House
July 28, 2017
Milltronics USA, Inc. – Waconia, MN
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisement

Subscribe to our e-Newsletters!

Get metal manufacturing industry news delivered straight to your inbox!