New Multi-Function Tool for Swiss-Style Machining

In Booth 607, Carmex Precision Tools, LLC (Richfield, WI), will continuing their emphasis on new developments for Swiss-style machining by presenting their extremely versatile G6 six-edge turning insert that is designed to fit one holder. These multi-function inserts deliver high productivity and cost efficiency in applications including threading, grooving, parting, and back and front turning. Designed to fit a range of diameters extending from small, thin wall applications up to 2.5 in, the system delivers a smooth surface finish even in hard materials. “The G6 is one of a number of versatile and cost-effective products that we have recently engineered to meet the demand for high performance tooling in high precision Swiss-style applications,” said Jim White, the national sales manager for Carmex USA. Visitors to our booth will have the opportunity to discuss their individual applications and to view firsthand our latest advances in tooling configurations and coatings to meet their manufacturing needs.”

Carmex Precision Tools, LLC, 2075 WI-175, Richfield, WI 53076, 262-628-5030, www.carmexusa.com.