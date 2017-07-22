WESTEC 2017

The leading manufacturing event on the West Coast returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center on September 12-14 and this special Show-in-Print provides technical reviews of some of the machinery, tooling, systems and accessories that will be exhibited to help you navigate the show floor and manage your time while you’re there.

Connecting Multi-Purpose Machine Tools with Robotic Loading Centers

Selway Machine Tool connects a compact Eurotech Spinner TTC300 dual spindle/dual turret multi-process turning center to a Trinity TCL-10 loading center with a Fanuc M10iA robot, and a compact Matsuura MX-330 5-axis vertical machining center to a Trinity MCL-35f loading center with a with a Fanuc M20iA-35M robot.

How to Eliminate Difficult Tube Bender Programming

By storing bend information and producing the desired bend in seconds, the new Ercolina Super Bender Plus rotary draw tube and pipe bender from CML USA eliminates the intense labor and difficult programming associated with many entry-level benders.

How to Replace Tedious Hand Filing and Sanding

The Dynafile abrasive belt machine from Dynabrade grinds, deburrs, blends and finishes normally inaccessible areas on metal, plastic, fiberglass and other composites, and does light corner weld removal and blending of welds.

Presetting Made Easy

With absolute ease of use, uncomplicated software and stable cast iron base construction, Microset tool presetting equipment from Haimer streamlines tool setting processes, reducing set up times by as much as 70 percent to minimize idle time and increase machine utilization.

Precision Flange Adapter Plate Fixturing for Piping Weldments

The ANSI 1,500 lb Flange Adapter Plate from Bluco is precision fixturing for piping weldments that is used to reduce downstream installation times by welding piping assemblies correctly the first time.

How to Form Your Own Inserts for About One Penny

The thermal drilling process using Formdrill tools can help form and tap strong or stronger inserts out of the same part’s material for about one penny to replace the equivalent welded nut of the same diameter.

Triple the Productivity at Half the Cost

Perfect for milling, drilling, tapping, beveling, countersinking, and form drilling large 20 ft parts on a single setup, FlexDrill CNC machines eliminate spindle downtime and remove bottlenecks with a 20 ft X-axis starting at $144,995, or triple the productivity at half the cost.

Fast, Safe Way to Hold Round or Cylindrical Workpieces

Ideal for repetitive work because the chain does not have to be dismounted and the chain links do not have to be taken out when clamping different sized parts, the new Chain Clamp from Lenzkes is one of the easiest, fastest and safest ways to hold valve bodies, flanges, pump housings and pistons.

Modular Deep Hole Drilling Systems

Tibo Deep Hole Drilling Systems from AME use modular components that allow shops to match a desired machine type with a specific customer application, from single-spindle gundrilling or BTA deep whole drilling machine to highly complex special machines up to 12 spindles.

CT-Based Coordinate Measuring Machines

The METROTOM CT-based coordinate measuring machine from Zeiss is ideal for flexibly measuring and inspecting a wide range of applications involving dimensional size and material density in one X-ray scan, including hybrid parts made from different materials such as plastic, ceramics or composite materials, as well as magnesium, aluminum and steel.