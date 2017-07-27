World-Class Machining with Modular Automation

The VL series manufacturing systems from EMAG use the modular VL 2 vertical-pick up turning machine for efficient precision machining of parts up to 100 mm diameter. All four machine sizes have a small footprint to reduce floor space costs and create a flexible machine layout.

July 27, 2017

In Booth 2025, EMAG LLC (Farmington Hills, MI) will feature manufacturing systems for precision metal components using the modular VL 2 vertical-pick up turning machine for efficient machining of parts up to 100 mm diameter. The VL series will be on display for visitors to experience its successful modular inverted vertical lathe design. To develop an ideal system of modular machines for manufacturing medium and large batch runs, one common feature all four machine sizes share is the shared basic, compact design. Their small footprint means reduced floor space costs and flexibility in machine layout (such as Chaku or a closed loop arrangement).

Every VL machine features an integrated O-automation system for transporting workpieces. When combined with the self-loading pick-up spindles, this automation concept ensures short cycle times and high productivity. All of the service units are easily within reach to accommodate the machine operators, with various units (electrics, hydraulics, cooling system, cooling lubricant and central lubrication system) accessible at any time so that the machines can be maintained with ease.

EMAG LLC, 38800 Grand River Avenue, Farmington Hills, MI 48335, 248-755-9775, Fax: 248-477-7784, abakun@emag.com, www.emag.com.

 

